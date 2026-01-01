Tracking hours across multiple weekend sessions without a unified system leads to chaos. Weekend tutors face unique hurdles without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders prompt timely session logging, so no billable minute slips through.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee trust and accuracy with every student or parent.
Workload views highlight overbooking risks, helping you maintain quality teaching.
Export detailed logs effortlessly for billing clarifications or reviews.
Tag hours by student or topic to analyze productivity and focus areas.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing more time for lesson prep.
No more chasing timesheets or manual audits. Brain automates your entire process.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing logs.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or how time was spent with natural language queries.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your tutoring hours and session progress.
Meetings and prep work get recorded and linked to the right students and lessons.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missed entries and anomalies early, preventing billing errors.