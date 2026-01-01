Managing your hours across shoots, editing, and client meetings without a dedicated system leads to missed billables and stress:
Automated reminders ensure every shoot hour and prep time is recorded before invoices go out.
Lock approved entries with audit trails so billing is transparent and dispute-free.
Workload views reveal when your schedule is too tight so you can adjust before burnout.
Exportable reports show exactly where your time went on each wedding.
Tag hours by event phase — shooting, editing, meetings — to track costs and margins.
Let ClickUp automate follow-ups and summaries so you spend less time on paperwork.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges until every hour is logged.
Ask Brain questions like “Which weddings need editing hours logged?” and get immediate responses.
Brain generates summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress automatically.
Meetings, client calls, and prep work are logged and assigned to the correct weddings.
Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and compiles reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, keeping projects on track.