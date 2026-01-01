Juggling countless appointments and tasks without a dedicated system leads to chaos. Without tailored time tracking, wedding planners face:
Automated timers and manual entries ensure every client interaction and task is accurately tracked.
Link tracked time to specific events and vendors for transparent, detailed billing.
Visual workload views highlight scheduling conflicts and capacity issues early.
Track time spent liaising with vendors to improve budgeting and accountability.
Use ClickUp Brain to create AI-driven summaries that keep clients informed effortlessly.
Automated reminders and approval workflows free you to focus on creating memorable events.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing data automatically.
Ask Brain natural-language questions like “Which events lack complete time logs?”
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours and event progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings and vendor calls are logged and linked to correct events without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early, protecting your billing and scheduling.