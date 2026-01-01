Keeping accurate track of hours without a dedicated system can derail your photography business. Here's what wedding photographers face without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders prompt you and your team to log all shooting and editing hours promptly.
Approval workflows lock time entries to prevent post-submission edits, ensuring billing integrity.
Visual workload insights help you balance shoots and editing to avoid burnout during peak seasons.
Export detailed time logs linked to specific weddings for transparent client communications.
Easily verify and approve hours from second shooters and external collaborators.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so you can focus on your craft.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours are allocated and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your time and project progress before each review.
Meetings, edits, and shoot prep are automatically logged and linked to the right projects.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-up tasks, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots unusual patterns or missing entries early to keep your time tracking accurate.