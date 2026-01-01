Without a tailored time tracking system, wealth managers face significant hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee all billable hours are captured before invoicing deadlines.
Secure approvals and locked entries provide audit-ready documentation.
Workload dashboards highlight capacity issues so you can reallocate resources proactively.
Comprehensive logs and exportable records simplify audit preparation.
Tag hours by client, portfolio, or project to generate detailed cost reports.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries, freeing advisors to focus on clients.
Teams that depend on precise time allocation and billing accuracy
Eliminate manual tasks and gain real-time clarity on time usage.
Set deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing submissions.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload ready when you need them.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to the right client projects.
Brain flags overwork, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or inconsistent time entries before they affect billing.