Tracking crew hours without a unified system is like sorting recyclables by guesswork. Here’s what waste management teams face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated notifications prompt timely timesheet submissions, ensuring accurate payroll processing.
Built-in audit trails and approvals guarantee payroll-ready data every cycle.
Workload views highlight overcapacity, enabling proactive resource balancing.
Complete logs with timestamps and edit histories are available instantly for compliance reviews.
Tag hours precisely to generate detailed reports for budgeting and billing.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on operations.
Teams that depend on precise labor data for cost control and compliance
Remove manual tasks and gain real-time insights with Brain’s intelligent support.
Set deadline rules once; Brain sends alerts and flags missing entries automatically.
Query “Which crews are missing hours?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates up-to-date reports on hours, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the correct jobs without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports seamlessly.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time patterns before they impact operations.