Tracking studio hours and freelance projects without a dedicated system leads to chaos. Voiceover artists face these hurdles without precise time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every recording hour is captured and ready for invoicing.
Lock approved time entries to guarantee transparency and build client trust.
Visual workload indicators help you manage bookings and avoid burnout.
Complete logs with export-ready audit trails keep you compliant and professional.
Tag hours for detailed reports that reveal your most profitable work.
Automate follow-ups, approvals, and summaries to minimize manual tasks.
Professionals and teams who need precise, effortless time management
Forget chasing timesheets or compiling reports — Brain handles it all for you.
Set session deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours were spent — get immediate answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of your workload, session times, and progress.
Brain logs discussions and maps them to projects without any manual input.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports without your intervention.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early, protecting your payroll and deadlines.