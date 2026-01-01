Time Tracking Software for Virtual Assistants

Effortless Time Tracking Tailored for Virtual Assistants

Accurately capture every billable minute, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups so you focus on what matters most.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Virtual Assistants Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, virtual assistants and their managers face hurdles that impact billing accuracy and productivity:

  • Inconsistent or missing time logs — leads to lost billable hours and payment delays
  • Manual entry errors — spreadsheets and emails cause discrepancies and confusion
  • Lack of visibility into workload — risking burnout or underutilization
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — complicates client billing and trust
  • Time tracking disconnected from task management — inefficiencies in prioritizing work
  • Repeated follow-ups for timesheet submissions — wasting valuable admin time
  • Challenges in reporting and auditing — making compliance and client reporting stressful
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Outdated Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Virtual Assistants’ Needs

Manual processes and fragmented tools create gaps that slow down your workflow.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets tracked via emails or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No immediate insight into submitted or missing hours
  • Approval processes scattered and prone to errors
  • Time data isolated from task and project details
  • Workload balancing based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • All time entries submitted and secured within one unified platform
  • Real-time dashboards reveal who has submitted and who hasn’t
  • Integrated approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Time logged directly against tasks and projects for full context
  • Visual workload management to prevent overbooking
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for client invoicing and audits
Core Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Virtual Assistants

Relying on generic tools limits visibility and delays decisions that matter.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Minute is Accounted For Before Billing

Automated reminders from ClickUp prompt timely time entry submissions, eliminating missed hours.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Clients

With approvals and audit logs, your timesheets are locked and client-ready every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalance Before It Leads to Burnout

Visual workload tracking helps you redistribute tasks and maintain sustainable productivity.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Complete, Export-Ready Records for Every Client

Instantly export detailed time reports organized by project or client for transparency and billing.

ClickUp Reports

Gain Insightful Reports to Optimize Your Time Management

Analyze where your hours go and identify opportunities to improve efficiency.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down on Time Tracking Admin with AI Automation

Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you focus on delivering value.

Track Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Virtual Assistant Time Tracking Software

Virtual assistants and the teams that depend on their precise time data

If You're a Virtual Assistant

  • Stop worrying about missed hours. Automated reminders ensure every task is tracked
  • View your logged time easily to prepare accurate invoices
  • Submit timesheets with confidence. Approvals and locking keep your records secure
  • Spend less time on admin and more time supporting your clients

If You're a Client or Team Manager

  • Monitor your virtual assistant’s workload and prevent burnout
  • Reassign tasks quickly based on real-time capacity insights
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly and focus on strategic priorities
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Reimagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags late entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent — get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with Automated Summaries

Brain generates concise reports on tracked time and workload without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and informal tasks are logged and linked to projects without extra input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Routine Time Tracking Workflows

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Billing Errors

Brain detects missing or unusual time entries before they impact your invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Virtual Assistant Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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