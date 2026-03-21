Without dedicated tools, managing shoot schedules and editing hours becomes chaotic. Here's what videographers face without proper time tracking:
Automated reminders keep your team logging hours promptly, so no footage time slips through the cracks.
Lock and approve entries to guarantee accurate, dispute-proof billing.
Workload views reveal when editors or crew are stretched thin, allowing timely adjustments.
Maintain detailed records of all logged hours and edits, ready for client or compliance review.
Generate detailed reports showing where time was spent across shoots, edits, and revisions.
Let ClickUp automations handle follow-ups and summaries so you can focus on storytelling.
Set deadlines once, and ClickUp Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which projects need more edit time?” and get immediate answers.
AI generates summaries of tracked hours and progress, ready whenever you need them.
Meetings, revisions, and discussions are logged and assigned to correct projects without lifting a finger.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports to keep projects on track.
AI detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing billing or scheduling problems.