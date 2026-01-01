Time Tracking Tailored for Video Production

Precision Time Tracking Software for Video Creators

Capture every frame of your team's work hours, streamline approvals, analyze project time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time management tasks.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Production Challenges

Why Video Production Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking

Tracking time in video projects without a dedicated system is like editing without a timeline. Here's what production teams face without tailored time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays disrupt project billing
  • Manual logging leads to inaccuracies — miscalculations inflate budgets
  • No clear view of crew capacity — risks of overbooking and burnout
  • Lack of compliance documentation — jeopardizes contracts and audits
  • Managers spend hours on follow-ups — less time for creative oversight
  • Disconnected time data from project milestones — impedes scheduling
  • Freelancer hours often unverified — billing disputes increase
  • Inability to track labor costs by shoot or edit phase — financial decisions lack precision
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Outdated Time Tracking Tools Fail Video Production Teams

Fragmented processes and delayed insights stall creative workflows.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually merged
  • No real-time insight into submissions
  • Approval processes scattered and untraceable
  • Time entries disconnected from production tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Incomplete compliance records difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with locking features
  • Live visibility into crew hours and progress
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Time linked directly to shots, edits, and project stages
  • Workload views balancing crew availability and deadlines
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits
Production Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Video Production Workflows

Rigid workflows, delayed billing, and siloed data slow video projects down.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Beat with Complete Timesheet Submissions

ClickUp automations ensure every crew member submits their hours before project deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Accurate Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee invoice-ready records without last-minute scrambles.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Staff Before It Affects Production Quality

Workload views reveal crew capacity in real time, allowing proactive task reallocation.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready Compliance Records

Every time entry is logged and exportable, ensuring transparency for client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs Across Every Shoot and Edit Phase

Tag hours by project segment to provide detailed cost reports for budgeting and analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Tracking Admin with Smart Automation

Automated reminders and reports keep your team focused on creating, not chasing timesheets.

Begin Tracking Production Time Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Production Teams Gain Most from Video Time Tracking Software

Teams demanding precise time data for budgeting and scheduling

If You're a Video Producer

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify missing entries without manual chasing
  • Approve hours with one click. Lock data to prevent post-approval edits
  • Start every client billing cycle with verified, accurate time logs

If You're a Post-Production Manager

  • Monitor editor workloads to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly from the Workload view without switching tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve tracked time swiftly to keep projects moving
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Bottlenecks

No chasing, no guesswork, just smart automation powered by ClickUp Brain.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing with Automated Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant, Clear Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How much time went to editing?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with AI-Prepared Summaries at Hand

Receive automated progress and workload summaries aligned with tracked time.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work Hours

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the correct production tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Keep Production on Track

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect project timelines.

Common Questions

FAQs About Video Production Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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