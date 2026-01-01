Time Tracking Software for VFX Teams

Time Tracking Tailored for VFX Studios

Capture every frame of your team's effort, streamline approvals, analyze project time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI keep your schedules on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why VFX Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking hours in VFX without a dedicated system is like compositing without layers—chaotic and error-prone. Here’s what VFX teams face without purpose-built time tracking:

  • Inaccurate shot time logging delays project delivery and inflates budgets
  • Manual entry leads to costly discrepancies in billing and resource allocation
  • Overlooked overtime causes team burnout and compromises creativity
  • No transparent audit trail risks compliance in client contracts
  • Managers waste hours chasing artists’ timesheets instead of focusing on production
  • Disconnected time data from project assets makes performance reviews guesswork
  • Freelancer and contractor hours undocumented trigger payment disputes
  • Lack of precise labor cost reports hinders project profitability analysis
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Old-School Time Tracking Isn’t Enough for VFX Studios

Fragmented processes and invisible workloads stall your production pipeline.

Conventional Practices

  • Timesheets emailed or tracked in spreadsheets, manually consolidated
  • Blind spots on submission status until deadlines pass
  • Approvals managed through disjointed emails with no verifiable history
  • Time data isolated from shots, assets, and project management
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or inaccessible

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked in a unified platform
  • Real-time visibility into team hours per shot and sequence
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to visual assets and project milestones
  • Workload dashboard showing actual vs planned capacity
  • Exportable, secure records ready for client billing and audits
VFX Studio Benefits

Unlock New Potential with VFX-Focused Time Tracking

Rigid systems and delayed reporting hold back your creative pipeline.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Frame’s Time Is Captured Before Deadline

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so artist hours are logged before review cycles.

ClickUp Timesheet

Lock Down Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approvals and audit trails guarantee billing accuracy and client trust every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Artist Overload Before It Derails Production

Workload views highlight who’s overbooked so you can reallocate tasks preemptively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Client Reviews Confident with Fully Exportable Records

ClickUp logs every edit and approval, creating a transparent history for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Project, Sequence, or Shot

Tag hours to specific assets and generate detailed cost reports for better budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent Managing Time Tracking Admin

Automated notifications and summaries keep tracking effortless and focused on creativity.

Start Tracking VFX Team Time Without the Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which VFX Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Studios and departments that require precise, actionable time insights

If You Manage VFX Project Timelines

  • Stop chasing fragmented timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before review milestones
  • See who’s behind or ahead without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Lock entries to maintain data integrity
  • Enter client meetings armed with verified, up-to-date labor costs

If You Lead VFX Artists and Animators

  • Monitor workload to prevent burnout and maintain peak creativity
  • Reassign tasks through the Workload view without interrupting flow
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly to focus on artistic direction
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Any Manual Hassle

No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to fix. Brain manages it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights at Your Fingertips

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did the time go?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews with Ready Reports

AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress prepare you before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant shots or sequences.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Autonomously

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Early to Keep Projects on Track

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact deliverables.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on VFX Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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