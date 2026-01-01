Tracking hours in VFX without a dedicated system is like compositing without layers—chaotic and error-prone. Here’s what VFX teams face without purpose-built time tracking:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so artist hours are logged before review cycles.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee billing accuracy and client trust every time.
Workload views highlight who’s overbooked so you can reallocate tasks preemptively.
ClickUp logs every edit and approval, creating a transparent history for audits.
Tag hours to specific assets and generate detailed cost reports for better budgeting.
Automated notifications and summaries keep tracking effortless and focused on creativity.
Studios and departments that require precise, actionable time insights
No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to fix. Brain manages it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did the time go?” and get instant answers.
AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress prepare you before meetings.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant shots or sequences.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact deliverables.