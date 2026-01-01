Tracking billable hours and patient care time without a specialized system leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every clinical hour is logged before invoicing deadlines.
Approvals and audit trails mean payroll runs on accurate, tamper-proof data.
Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can rebalance assignments proactively.
Complete, export-ready logs let you demonstrate adherence to labor and care regulations.
Tag hours to cases and generate detailed reports for financial clarity.
Automations handle reminders and data summaries, letting your team focus on care.
Veterinary roles where precise time data enhances care quality and operational efficiency
Brain takes care of reminders, reports, and issue detection so you can focus on veterinary care.
Set deadlines once — Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask ‘Who hasn’t logged time?’ or ‘How were hours allocated?’ and get instant AI responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of workload and time tracking data without lifting a finger.
Brain logs meetings and consultations automatically, tying them to the right cases.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early, preventing payroll disruptions.