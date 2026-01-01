Time Tracking Software for UX Designers

Time Tracking Tailored for UX Design Teams

Accurately capture design hours, streamline project tracking, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate time management and insights.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why UX Designers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on generic time tracking tools can hinder UX teams. Without dedicated solutions, UX designers face:

  • Inconsistent logging of design activities — critical work phases go untracked
  • Manual entry errors — costing billable hours and project accuracy
  • Lack of real-time workload visibility — risking missed deadlines and burnout
  • Difficulty linking time to specific design tasks — complicating project reviews
  • Inefficient approvals and feedback loops — slowing project momentum
  • Fragmented data across tools — making insights and reporting challenging
  • Limited support for iterative design processes — reducing productivity
  • Inadequate tracking for freelance or contract UX designers — causing billing disputes
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for UX Designers

Disjointed tools and manual processes disrupt UX workflows and obscure valuable time insights.

Conventional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets via spreadsheets or emails, prone to delays
  • No task-level visibility into design work progress
  • Approvals handled informally, lacking audit trails
  • Time tracking disconnected from UX project tasks and assets
  • Capacity management based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance and billing records incomplete or inconsistent

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated time logging linked directly to UX tasks and projects
  • Real-time monitoring of logged hours and capacity
  • Formalized approval workflows with audit-ready records
  • Unified platform connecting time data with design deliverables
  • Visual workload balancing to prevent designer overload
  • Exportable, tamper-proof time records for billing and compliance
UX Design Benefits

Unlock New Efficiency with UX-Focused Time Tracking

Generic tools aren’t built for the nuanced pace and process of UX design. Dedicated time tracking empowers you to:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Design Minute Counts

Automated reminders help log all phases, from research to prototyping, before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Client-Ready Timesheets

Lock entries post-approval with full audit trails ensuring billing accuracy every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Designer Burnout Early

Visual workload dashboards reveal when team members are overextended so you can rebalance tasks.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Stakeholder Reviews with Confidence

Export comprehensive, audit-ready reports that demonstrate time investment across projects.

ClickUp Reports

Link Every Hour to Deliverables

Tag time entries to specific design tasks, wireframes, or user research for transparent reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Overheads

Automations reduce manual reminders and status checks, letting your team focus on design.

Start Tracking Design Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from UX Designer Time Tracking?

Teams that demand accurate, actionable design time data to improve productivity and billing accuracy

If You're a UX Team Lead

  • Eliminate timesheet gaps. Automated nudges ensure your designers log every design session
  • Quickly identify who’s lagging without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve tracked time effortlessly. Lock entries to maintain data integrity
  • Confidently manage project timelines with verified, comprehensive time data

If You're a Freelance UX Designer

  • Monitor your hours across multiple clients with ease
  • Forget manual reminders. AI-powered follow-ups keep your tracking current
  • Approve and lock time entries quickly to ensure accurate invoicing
  • Focus on design work knowing your time is tracked and billed accurately
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Stress

ClickUp Brain automates tedious tasks so you spend more time designing and less time managing.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Status Updates

Ask “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How are design hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Be Ready for Reviews Instantly

Receive automatic summaries of time spent, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Design Work

Meetings, brainstorming, and feedback sessions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or deadlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About UX Designer Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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