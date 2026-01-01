Tracking billable hours without a dedicated system creates chaos for UX consultants:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly before client invoicing.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails so clients receive trustworthy time data.
Workload views highlight when your schedule is stretched too thin for optimal design output.
Instantly export detailed time records complete with edit histories for compliance.
Tag hours by client, project phase, or deliverable for precise reporting.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so tracking runs quietly in the background.
UX professionals who demand precise time insights to optimize client outcomes.
Spend more time designing and less time on admin — Brain handles the rest.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” and get real-time answers.
Brain compiles AI-generated summaries of project hours and progress before meetings.
Meetings, brainstorming, and reviews are logged and linked to relevant UX tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to prevent costly errors.