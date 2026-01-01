Tracking time on the job without a dedicated system can lead to costly oversights. Utility teams face these hurdles without proper time tracking:
ClickUp automations remind crews of submission deadlines, guaranteeing timely and complete timesheets.
Approvals, locked entries, and detailed audit trails ensure billing accuracy and compliance.
The Workload view highlights crew capacity versus actual hours in real time for proactive management.
Every time entry and edit is logged and export-ready to meet regulatory demands.
Tag hours by task or location and generate comprehensive, exportable reports effortlessly.
Automated reminders and alerts keep time tracking running smoothly without manual intervention.
Teams that count on precise, real-time labor data to drive operations
No more chasing, no manual reporting. Brain handles time tracking intelligently.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries proactively.
Ask Brain questions like “Which crews haven’t submitted?” or “How are hours allocated?” and get instant answers.
Brain compiles automatic reports on time usage, workload balance, and project progress.
Meetings, travel, and unexpected tasks are captured and linked to projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent costly errors.