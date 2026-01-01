Tracking labor without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies in utility operations:
Automated reminders ensure field crews and office staff submit timesheets well before payroll deadlines.
Approvals, locked entries, and detailed audit logs guarantee accurate and compliant labor data.
Visual workload insights help supervisors redistribute tasks before fatigue impacts performance.
All time entries and changes are stored securely and can be exported instantly for regulatory audits.
Tag hours for precise reporting, aiding budgeting and financial forecasting.
Automated alerts and summaries let teams focus on operations instead of chasing time data.
No more chasing data—intelligence handles it all behind the scenes.
Set deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask who’s overdue or where labor hours were logged — Brain delivers instant insights.
Brain generates automatic summaries of work hours, progress, and workload status.
Meetings, inspections, and unexpected tasks are logged and linked without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports seamlessly.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries promptly before they affect pay cycles.