Time Tracking Software Tailored for Universities

Master Time Management Across Your Campus

Effortlessly monitor faculty hours, streamline approvals, analyze time investments, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage the administrative details.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

The Critical Need for Dedicated Time Tracking in Universities

Relying on fragmented or manual time tracking methods can disrupt university operations. Without a dedicated solution, academic and administrative teams face:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delaying payroll for adjuncts and staff
  • Error-prone manual data entry — causing inaccurate funding allocations
  • Undetected workload imbalances — leading to faculty burnout
  • Risky compliance gaps — jeopardizing accreditation and audits
  • Excessive time spent chasing approvals — diverting focus from core academic tasks
  • Disconnected time data from research projects — impeding grant reporting
  • Difficulty verifying contract hours for part-time staff — triggering billing disputes
  • Limited insight into labor costs — complicating departmental budgeting decisions
University Time Tracking

Why Legacy Time Tracking Methods Fail Higher Education

Disjointed systems and manual effort slow processes and obscure insights.

Conventional Practices

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets managed manually
  • Delayed visibility into submissions and approvals
  • Email-based approvals lacking audit trails
  • Time data siloed from academic and administrative tasks
  • Capacity planning relying on estimates rather than data
  • Incomplete records complicating compliance and reporting

ClickUp Time Tracking for Universities

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with locked entries
  • Real-time dashboards showing faculty and staff hours
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Seamless integration of time data with courses, research, and projects
  • Workload views highlighting capacity and overloads
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and funding reports
Key Benefits for Academic and Administrative Teams

Unlock University Efficiency with Advanced Time Tracking

Outdated tools limit your ability to manage time and resources effectively.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Timesheets Before Payroll Cycles Begin

Automated reminders ensure all faculty and staff submit timesheets on time, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Directly to Payroll

Approval workflows lock entries and create audit trails, guaranteeing accurate payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Identify Faculty Overload Before It Leads to Burnout

Visualize workloads in real time to balance assignments and protect well-being.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Maintain Audit-Ready Records for Accreditation and Compliance

Instantly export detailed logs of time entries and approvals for institutional reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Transparent Labor Cost Allocation for Departments

Tag hours by grant, department, or project to generate precise reports for budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Automated Workflows

Let ClickUp handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on education.

Achieve Precise Time Tracking Across Your University

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from University Time Tracking Software

Academic and administrative teams that depend on accurate time reporting

For University HR Managers

  • Stop the endless chase for timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly identify missing timesheets without manual follow-ups
  • Approve faculty and staff hours with a single click. Entries lock securely post-approval
  • Enter payroll runs confident that all data is verified and compliant

For Department Chairs and Administrators

  • Monitor faculty workload to prevent burnout and maintain quality education
  • Reallocate responsibilities directly from the workload dashboard—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles all follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and return focus to academic leadership
AI-Driven Automation with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No reminders to send, reports to compile, or errors to correct. Brain manages it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chase

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Retrieve Submission Status

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” and get real-time answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Department Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of time usage, workload, and progress at your fingertips.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Automated Workflows Handle Routine Tasks

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early and Avoid Payroll Problems

Brain flags missing or irregular entries before they escalate into bigger issues.

Common Questions

FAQs on University Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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