Relying on fragmented or manual time tracking methods can disrupt university operations. Without a dedicated solution, academic and administrative teams face:
Automated reminders ensure all faculty and staff submit timesheets on time, every time.
Approval workflows lock entries and create audit trails, guaranteeing accurate payroll processing.
Visualize workloads in real time to balance assignments and protect well-being.
Instantly export detailed logs of time entries and approvals for institutional reviews.
Tag hours by grant, department, or project to generate precise reports for budgeting.
Let ClickUp handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on education.
Academic and administrative teams that depend on accurate time reporting
No reminders to send, reports to compile, or errors to correct. Brain manages it all.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” and get real-time answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time usage, workload, and progress at your fingertips.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports effortlessly.
Brain flags missing or irregular entries before they escalate into bigger issues.