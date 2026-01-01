Time Tracking Software for TV Producers

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for TV Production Teams

Capture every minute spent on shoots, edits, and meetings. Leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep your production on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Why It Matters

Challenges TV Producers Face Without Dedicated Time Tracking

Tracking time in TV production without a unified system leads to chaos. Here's what TV producers encounter without specialized software:

  • Inaccurate recording of shoot and post-production hours — causing budget overruns
  • Manual time logs prone to errors — jeopardizing billing and scheduling
  • Lack of visibility into crew workload — risking burnout and delays
  • Compliance issues with union and labor rules — potential legal complications
  • Producers spend hours chasing down timesheets — distracting from creative leadership
  • Time data scattered across tools — hindering actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying freelance and contractor hours — leading to disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — affecting financial decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Systems Don’t Cut It for TV Producers

Fragmented processes and lack of real-time data stall production efficiency.

Traditional Approaches

  • Time logged manually on paper or spreadsheets, later aggregated
  • No transparency on timesheet submission status until deadlines pass
  • Approval workflows handled via email without traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from production tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning based on estimations rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time tracking integrated within production workflows
  • Live visibility into crew hours and task progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and immutable audit logs
  • Seamless link between time, tasks, and production milestones
  • Workload dashboards showing real vs planned capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and reporting
Benefits for TV Producers

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with ClickUp Time Tracking for TV Production

Outdated tools and delayed insights hold back production teams from hitting deadlines and budgets.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Beat on Shoot Day Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure every crew member submits hours before post-production begins.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready Time Logs with Confidence

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate, dispute-free payments.

ClickUp Views

Spot Crew Overload Early and Rebalance Workloads

Workload views highlight who’s stretched thin so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Union Audits with Complete Records

Every time entry is logged and export-ready to meet union compliance standards.

ClickUp Reports

Track Costs by Project, Episode, or Department

Tag hours to specific productions and generate detailed reports for budgeting and forecasting.

ClickUp Reminders

Automate Time Tracking Tasks to Focus on Production

ClickUp’s automations send reminders and compile summaries, letting you concentrate on creative decisions.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Production Teams Benefit Most from TV Producer Time Tracking Software

Teams where accurate time data drives on-budget, on-time delivery

If You're a Line Producer

  • Stop chasing timesheets. Automated reminders go out before, on, and after every shoot day
  • See immediately who hasn’t submitted without sifting through emails or notes
  • Approve crew timesheets in one click. Lock entries to prevent changes after approval
  • Head into every payroll cycle with clean, verified data pre-approved by department leads

If You're a Post-Production Supervisor

  • Monitor editors’ and assistants’ workload to avoid bottlenecks
  • Reallocate tasks directly from the workload dashboard without disrupting schedules
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly and keep post-production moving without delays
ClickUp Brain Features for TV Producers

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Powered Automation

No more manual chasing, reporting, or cross-checking. Brain streamlines it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain who’s submitted or where time is allocated — get answers instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Production Reviews Prepared

Brain compiles summaries of hours logged, task progress, and workload ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, calls, and prep time are logged and linked to projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Keep Production on Track

Brain identifies missing logs and unusual time patterns before they cause payroll or scheduling problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for TV Producers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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