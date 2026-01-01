Tracking time in TV production without a unified system leads to chaos. Here's what TV producers encounter without specialized software:
Automated reminders ensure every crew member submits hours before post-production begins.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate, dispute-free payments.
Workload views highlight who’s stretched thin so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Every time entry is logged and export-ready to meet union compliance standards.
Tag hours to specific productions and generate detailed reports for budgeting and forecasting.
ClickUp’s automations send reminders and compile summaries, letting you concentrate on creative decisions.
Teams where accurate time data drives on-budget, on-time delivery
No more manual chasing, reporting, or cross-checking. Brain streamlines it all.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who’s submitted or where time is allocated — get answers instantly.
Brain compiles summaries of hours logged, task progress, and workload ahead of meetings.
Meetings, calls, and prep time are logged and linked to projects without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain identifies missing logs and unusual time patterns before they cause payroll or scheduling problems.