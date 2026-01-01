Juggling multiple students, sessions, and billing without a dedicated system can overwhelm tutors. Without proper time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every tutoring hour is logged before invoicing.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, tamper-proof session records.
Workload views reveal your current commitments so you can balance sessions effectively.
Complete, export-ready logs make client reviews straightforward and transparent.
Track hours by student or subject to optimize your schedule and earnings.
Automations reduce manual follow-ups and keep your time tracking running smoothly.
Tutors and tutoring coordinators who need precise, streamlined time management
Let Brain Max and ClickUp 4.0 handle the details so you focus on teaching.
Set deadlines once; Brain Max sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which sessions aren’t logged?” or “How many hours this week?” and get answers right away.
Brain generates session summaries and attendance reports ready when you are.
Meetings, lesson prep, and student communications are logged and linked to sessions automatically.
Brain flags scheduling conflicts, assigns follow-ups, and prepares reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing time entries or unusual patterns before they affect your records or payments.