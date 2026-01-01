Tracking hours across multiple assignments and locations can be chaotic without specialized tools. Here's what traveling nurses and their coordinators struggle with without tailored time tracking:

Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delayed payments and payroll errors

— delayed payments and payroll errors Manual entry mistakes — risking inaccurate compensation

— risking inaccurate compensation Lack of real-time visibility — difficult to manage hours across varied shifts

— difficult to manage hours across varied shifts Compliance risks — missing documentation can jeopardize contracts

— missing documentation can jeopardize contracts Constant follow-ups for approvals — wasting valuable time on administrative tasks

— wasting valuable time on administrative tasks Fragmented data across platforms — no clear picture of total hours worked

— no clear picture of total hours worked Difficulty verifying hours across clients — leading to billing disputes

— leading to billing disputes Challenges in reporting labor hours accurately — complicating scheduling and budgeting