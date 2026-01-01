Tracking hours while juggling writing, research, and travel logistics can quickly become overwhelming without the right tools:
Automated reminders and timers help you capture every writing session, interview, and research hour accurately.
Lock timesheets with approvals and audit trails so client billing is smooth and dispute-free.
Real-time workload views let you balance travel, writing, and rest effectively.
Keep all time data organized and exportable to simplify financial reporting.
Detailed categorization helps you analyze profitability across your assignments.
Automated alerts and summaries mean less manual tracking and more creative output.
Set your deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain "Which projects need more hours?" and get answers instantly.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress.
Brain logs meetings, interviews, and travel prep linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.
Brain flags missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect your earnings.