Managing therapy hours without a purpose-built system leads to costly inefficiencies and risks:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders, so no client hour goes unrecorded.
Approval workflows secure data integrity, making invoicing straightforward.
Monitor therapist hours and redistribute cases proactively to maintain wellbeing.
Comprehensive logs and exportable reports make compliance stress-free.
Tag time entries to treatment plans and generate detailed client reports.
Automated reminders and AI-generated summaries let you focus on care, not paperwork.
Therapists and practice managers who depend on precise time and client data
ClickUp Brain automates tedious tasks so you stay focused on client care.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which clients are missing session logs?” and get instant answers.
AI-generated summaries of therapist hours, client progress, and workload are ready when you are.
Meetings and supervision notes are logged and linked to client records effortlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing time entries and unusual patterns early to maintain smooth operations.