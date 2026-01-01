Relying on generic tools or manual logs leaves translators vulnerable to errors and lost billable hours:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so you never miss logging billable hours.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof records every time.
Workload views highlight your capacity, helping balance projects and deadlines.
ClickUp securely logs every entry with export options for proofs and client reviews.
Tag your hours to generate detailed reports for transparent billing and analysis.
Automation handles reminders and summaries so you focus on translating, not tracking.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours were spent and get instant responses.
Brain captures non-task time like client calls and research, mapping it to projects.
Brain composes updates including time spent, keeping clients informed effortlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots unusual patterns or missing data before it impacts billing or deadlines.