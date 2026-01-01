Time Tracking Tailored for Trades

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Trade Professionals

Log work hours effortlessly, approve job timesheets with ease, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management on site.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Trades Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking labor hours on construction sites and trade jobs without a dedicated tool leads to serious setbacks:

  • Inconsistent or missing time logs — causing payment delays and disputes
  • Manual entry errors — inflating labor costs or losing billable hours
  • Limited visibility on crew capacity — risking overwork and project delays
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — no verifiable audit trails
  • Supervisors overwhelmed chasing timesheets — detracting from managing the job
  • Disconnected job data — time tracking separated from project progress
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — leading to billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — making budgeting and bidding inaccurate
Traditional vs ClickUp for Trades

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Cut It for Trades

Disorganized paperwork, fragmented data, and lack of real-time insight stall your projects.

Old-School Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No visibility into hours until job completion
  • Approvals handled by phone or email, no trace
  • Time logs disconnected from specific tasks or sites
  • Capacity planning based on guesswork and experience
  • Compliance records incomplete, hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Trades

  • Digital timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of crew hours and job progress
  • Built-in approvals with automatic reminders and secure audit trails
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and job sites
  • Workload views highlighting capacity vs actuals on the field
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Trade Uses & Advantages

Unlock These Benefits with ClickUp Time Tracking for Trades

Traditional methods cause delays, errors, and blind spots for trade businesses.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Work Hour Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders keep your crew on track, so no timesheet is missed before payday.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready time logs every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Tradespeople Early

Workload views show real-time capacity vs actual hours so you can rebalance crews proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Complete Time Records

Every entry and edit is logged and exportable instantly for labor compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Track Job Costs Down to the Hour

Assign hours by project or client, generating detailed, export-ready labor cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts to keep time tracking running smoothly.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Teams Gain the Most from Trades Time Tracking Software

Trade professionals and managers who depend on precise, real-time labor data

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Stop chasing down handwritten timesheets. Automated alerts remind your crew before deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t submitted hours without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve timesheets with confidence. Locked entries prevent post-submission changes
  • Head into payroll with clean, verified labor data every time

If You're a Project Manager

  • Monitor team capacity to avoid overbooking and burnout on site
  • Reassign tasks and balance workloads directly from the workload dashboard
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups effortlessly
  • Approve field time in seconds and focus on project delivery
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Trades Time Management

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No more manual follow-ups or tedious reports. Brain handles your time tracking tasks intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags overdue logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights on Time Submissions

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” or “How is time allocated across projects?”

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with AI-Generated Summaries

Brain compiles workload and time summaries automatically, ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Unseen Tasks

Meetings, travel, and prep work are logged and mapped to the right tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Time Tracking Workflows Run Themselves

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without you lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you can resolve them fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Trades

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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