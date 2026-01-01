Tracking labor hours on construction sites and trade jobs without a dedicated tool leads to serious setbacks:
Automated reminders keep your crew on track, so no timesheet is missed before payday.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready time logs every cycle.
Workload views show real-time capacity vs actual hours so you can rebalance crews proactively.
Every entry and edit is logged and exportable instantly for labor compliance checks.
Assign hours by project or client, generating detailed, export-ready labor cost reports.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts to keep time tracking running smoothly.
Trade professionals and managers who depend on precise, real-time labor data
No more manual follow-ups or tedious reports. Brain handles your time tracking tasks intelligently.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags overdue logs.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” or “How is time allocated across projects?”
Brain compiles workload and time summaries automatically, ready when you are.
Meetings, travel, and prep work are logged and mapped to the right tasks without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without you lifting a finger.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you can resolve them fast.