Without a dedicated time tracking system, managing volunteer and staff hours becomes chaotic. Trade associations face these hurdles without focused solutions:
Automated reminders keep every member accountable so no hours slip through.
Lockable entries and audit trails guarantee accuracy and confidence in reporting.
Workload dashboards reveal who’s stretched thin, allowing proactive support.
Export comprehensive logs instantly to satisfy regulatory reviews.
Tag time entries by initiative for transparent, detailed budget insights.
Automations handle routine reminders and summaries, freeing up your team.
Teams that depend on precise time management to maximize impact
No chasing, no guesswork, just effortless accuracy powered by Brain.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where time was spent and get immediate answers.
Auto-generated summaries of volunteer and staff time are ready at a glance.
Meetings and informal efforts are logged and linked to projects without extra work.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports—all hands-free.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to prevent payroll and compliance problems.