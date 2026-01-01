Time Tracking Software for Timesheet Management

Time Tracking Tailored for Effective Timesheet Management

Capture employee hours seamlessly, streamline timesheet approvals, and generate precise workforce time reports — all powered by ClickUp Brain's intelligent follow-up system.
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Challenges

The Critical Need for Dedicated Time Tracking in Timesheet Management

Handling timesheets without a centralized system creates chaos and errors. Here’s how HR teams struggle without specialized time tracking software:

  • Late or missing timesheets delay payroll processing every cycle
  • Error-prone manual spreadsheets lead to costly miscalculations
  • Invisible workload pressures cause burnout before detection
  • Lack of audit trails jeopardizes compliance and dispute resolution
  • Managers waste hours chasing submissions instead of managing teams
  • Disjointed tools disconnect time data from projects making insights impossible
  • Contractor hours go unverifiable sparking billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines informed workforce decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Fail Timesheet Management

Fragmented processes, manual tasks, and invisible data slow your HR operations.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets with manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into submissions until payroll deadlines
  • Approvals managed through email without audit trails
  • Time records disconnected from tasks and project workflows
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked in one platform
  • Live visibility into team hours and submission statuses
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit logging
  • Time entries linked directly with tasks and projects
  • Workload views comparing planned capacity to actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and payroll
Timesheet Management Advantages

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Superior Time Tracking for Timesheet Management

Rigid systems and delayed insights hold back HR teams from optimizing workforce management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Payroll Cycle Starts With Complete Timesheets

ClickUp automates reminders so timesheets arrive on time, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Fully Verified and Locked Timesheets for Payroll

Built-in approvals and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Identify Burnout Risks Before They Impact Your Team

Workload views reveal capacity gaps in real time for proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready, Complete Records

Every time entry is logged with edit histories and exportable audit trails.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by project or department to generate insightful, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Timesheet Administration

Automated alerts and summaries keep timesheet tracking running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Roles Gain the Most From Timesheet Management Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise time data for payroll and capacity planning

For HR Managers Focused on Payroll Accuracy

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure deadlines are met
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without sifting through inboxes
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock immediately to prevent changes
  • Approach every payroll run with verified, clean data ready to go

For Department Managers Monitoring Team Capacity

  • Detect workload bottlenecks before burnout leads to turnover
  • Reallocate tasks directly within the Workload view—no external tools needed
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp sends follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours in seconds and focus on leading your projects
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Timesheet Management with AI-Driven Automation

Forget manual follow-ups, tedious reports, and constant checks. Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Timesheet Follow-Up Reminders

Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours have been allocated and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Prepared Summaries

AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workloads, and project progress save you prep time.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Record Work Often Overlooked

Meetings and discussions get logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Payroll Accuracy

Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual patterns early, preventing costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Timesheet Management

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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