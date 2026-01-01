Time Tracking Software for Timesheet Approvals

Streamline Timesheet Approvals with ClickUp Time Tracking

Easily track employee hours, manage approvals, and generate accurate reports—all powered by ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep your payroll on schedule.
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Challenges

Why Timesheet Approvals Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Handling timesheet approvals without dedicated software leads to costly delays and errors:

  • Late or missing timesheets cause payroll bottlenecks every cycle
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor costs and reduce accuracy
  • Hidden overwork increases burnout risk unnoticed
  • Lack of audit trails jeopardizes compliance and dispute resolution
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing submissions instead of leading teams
  • Disjointed time data and projects prevent actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes a tedious challenge
  • Unreliable labor cost reports hinder strategic decisions
Traditional Approaches vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Timesheet Approvals

Fragmented processes and manual effort create inefficiencies and errors.

Legacy Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets with manual consolidation
  • Blind spots on submission status until deadlines pass
  • Approval workflows scattered, lacking transparent records
  • Time entries disconnected from projects and workflows
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, not data
  • Compliance reports incomplete and hard to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking for Approvals

  • Centralized submission and locked timesheets within one platform
  • Real-time visibility into team hours and submission status
  • Automated reminders, approvals, and tamper-proof audit trails
  • Integrated time tracking linked directly to tasks and projects
  • Workload views for precise capacity planning
  • Export-ready, compliant records accessible anytime
Empowering HR Teams

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Timesheet Approvals

Without adaptable tools, timesheet processes stay slow and error-prone.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Arrives Before Payroll Runs

Automated notifications from ClickUp Brain ensure submissions hit deadlines consistently.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Fully Verified and Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals lock entries with audit trails, guaranteeing payroll-ready accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Identify Early Signs of Employee Overload

Workload views reveal capacity imbalances so you can prevent burnout proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Export-Ready Records

Every edit and approval is logged and exportable for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by project or cost center to generate granular, actionable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Automation

ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and alerts so you focus on people, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who Benefits

Teams That Gain the Most from Timesheet Approval Tracking

Teams that require precise, compliant, and transparent time data for payroll and project management.

If You're an HR Manager

  • Eliminate the chase for missing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure punctual submissions.
  • Instantly identify who’s pending without sifting through emails.
  • Approve and lock timesheets with one click. Prevent post-approval changes.
  • Enter payroll runs with confidence, backed by clean, verified data.

If You're a Department Manager

  • Monitor team capacity to catch workload issues before burnout.
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly via the Workload view—no extra tools needed.
  • Skip manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically.
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly and focus on leading your team.
AI-Driven Efficiency

Simplify Timesheet Tracking by Removing Manual Tasks

No more follow-ups or tedious reports. ClickUp Brain manages everything for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags outstanding entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time go?” for immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automated summaries of time, workload, and progress at your fingertips.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Early to Avoid Payroll Issues

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, protecting your payroll integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Timesheet Approval Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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