Time Tracking Software for Time Management

Time Tracking Software Designed to Master Your Time

Monitor your work hours, simplify task duration logging, generate precise reports, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI streamline your time management process.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Dedicated Time Tracking Software Is Essential for Effective Time Management

Managing your time without a dedicated tracking system leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. Here’s what happens when you rely on outdated methods:

  • Inconsistent or forgotten time entries — resulting in inaccurate productivity assessments
  • Manual log errors — skewing your understanding of how time is spent
  • Inability to identify time drains — making it difficult to optimize your schedule
  • Lack of real-time insights — causing missed deadlines and overbooked calendars
  • Tedious manual updates — taking time away from meaningful work
  • Disconnected data across tools — hindering comprehensive time analysis
  • Difficulty in validating billable hours — complicating client invoicing
  • Unreliable reports — leading to poor decision-making about time allocation
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Managing Your Time

Manual logging, fragmented records, and limited visibility slow down your ability to manage time effectively.

Traditional Approaches

  • Manual timers or handwritten logs prone to errors
  • Lack of immediate feedback on time usage
  • No integrated approvals or validations
  • Time tracked separately from tasks and projects
  • Guesswork in prioritizing and scheduling
  • Difficult to generate actionable reports

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated timers and automatic logging within one platform
  • Instant visibility into how time is spent
  • Automated approvals and audit trails ensure accuracy
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks and projects
  • Visual workload balancing for better scheduling
  • Comprehensive, exportable reports for insights
Time Management Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Management with Smart Tracking

Traditional tools limit your control over time. Here's how ClickUp empowers you to take charge:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Recording a Task’s Time Again

Automated reminders ensure every task’s time is logged before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs for Accurate Reporting

Approvals and locked entries guarantee dependable time data every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overload Before It Drains Your Productivity

Workload views highlight when your schedule is stretched too thin, allowing for timely adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Reviews with Comprehensive Time Records

All entries and edits are logged and export-ready for effortless audits.

ClickUp Reports

Visualize Exactly Where Your Hours Are Going

Tag time by project or priority to generate insightful, actionable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent Managing Your Time Logs

Automations handle reminders and summaries, so you focus on your work, not the clock.

Experience Accurate Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Dedicated Time Management Tracking

People and teams aiming to optimize their time usage and productivity

If You’re an Individual Time Manager

  • Stop manually logging hours. Automated prompts help you stay on track
  • Quickly identify unlogged or incomplete entries without digging through notes
  • Confirm your time logs with ease. Lock entries to maintain accuracy
  • Approach deadlines confident in your precise time records

If You’re a Team Leader or Project Manager

  • Detect when team members are nearing capacity before productivity drops
  • Adjust workloads directly from the dashboard without interrupting workflows
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve team time entries swiftly and keep projects moving
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

No chasing updates, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain manages it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Time Logs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “What tasks took the most time?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload are ready whenever you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and connected to relevant projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Routine Time Management Run Itself

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent time management issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Time Management

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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