Conducting time audits without dedicated software is like piecing together a puzzle with missing parts. Here's what teams face without tailored time tracking solutions:

Incomplete or inconsistent time entries — audit accuracy suffers

— audit accuracy suffers Manual reconciliation causes delays — extending audit cycles unnecessarily

— extending audit cycles unnecessarily Limited visibility into billable vs. non-billable hours — revenue leakage risks

— revenue leakage risks Compliance gaps risk penalties — no reliable audit trail for verification

— no reliable audit trail for verification Excessive administrative overhead — auditors chase data instead of analyzing it

— auditors chase data instead of analyzing it Fragmented data sources — time data disconnected from project context

— time data disconnected from project context Difficulty verifying contractor and freelancer hours — billing disputes escalate

— billing disputes escalate Unreliable labor cost reporting — decision-making hampered by guesswork