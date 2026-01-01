Handling time tracking without a purpose-built system for Time and Materials Billing risks costly errors and inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every hour worked is recorded before invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries with approvals and maintain an unalterable audit trail for client confidence.
Visualize team workload and billable hours in real time to rebalance effort proactively.
Instantly export comprehensive logs that document every billable hour and change.
Tag time entries with projects and cost centers for detailed billing and reporting.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on client delivery.
Set a deadline once. Brain handles reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Which projects are over budget?”
AI-generated summaries of billable hours and workload status are ready on demand.
Discussions and meetings get logged and linked to the right projects without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with no manual effort.
Brain spots missing or abnormal entries early to protect your revenue and client trust.