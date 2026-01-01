Time Tracking for Time and Materials Billing

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Time and Materials Billing

Accurately capture billable hours, monitor project time investments, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your billing workflow with smart follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Time and Materials Billing Demands Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling time tracking without a purpose-built system for Time and Materials Billing risks costly errors and inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate hour logs hamper billing accuracy — clients get over- or undercharged
  • Manual consolidation leads to expensive mistakes — margins shrink unnoticed
  • Lack of real-time tracking clouds project profitability — decisions become reactive
  • No audit trail complicates client disputes — trust and payment delays increase
  • Project managers waste hours chasing timesheets — focus shifts away from delivery
  • Disconnected tools fragment workflow — time data fails to inform project management
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes a guessing game — billing reconciliation drags on
  • Financial forecasting suffers from unreliable labor data — budgeting falters
Comparing Traditional Solutions and ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Time and Materials Billing Needs

Fragmented processes and delayed insights create billing bottlenecks and project risks.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually aggregated
  • Lack of visibility into time entries until billing deadlines
  • Approvals managed through email chains without clear audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from projects and client contracts
  • Project profitability estimates based on rough calculations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to assemble

ClickUp Time Tracking for Time and Materials Billing

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with secure locking
  • Real-time insights into billable hours across projects
  • Automated approvals with reminders and tamper-proof records
  • Full integration of time, tasks, and billing data
  • Dynamic workload views showing capacity relative to billable effort
  • Export-ready, compliant records for audits and client review
Key Benefits

Unlock the Power of Purpose-Built Time Tracking for Time and Materials Billing

Generic tools limit your billing accuracy and visibility — dedicated software enables precise, efficient management.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Again

Automated reminders ensure every hour worked is recorded before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Audit-Ready Timesheets

Lock entries with approvals and maintain an unalterable audit trail for client confidence.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overages Before They Impact Budgets

Visualize team workload and billable hours in real time to rebalance effort proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits Without Stress

Instantly export comprehensive logs that document every billable hour and change.

ClickUp Reports

Tie Every Hour to the Right Project and Client

Tag time entries with projects and cost centers for detailed billing and reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Manual Admin and Increase Billing Speed

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on client delivery.

Start Tracking Billable Time with Confidence Today

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Time and Materials Billing Time Tracking

Organizations where precise, transparent time tracking maximizes billing accuracy and client trust.

For Project Managers Handling Time and Materials Contracts

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated prompts ensure all billable hours are submitted on time
  • Access instant visibility into outstanding timesheets without digging through emails
  • Approve and lock hours with ease. Prevent changes post-approval for billing integrity
  • Enter billing cycles with clean, verified time data aligned to client contracts

For Finance Teams Overseeing Client Billing

  • Monitor team capacity and billable hours to anticipate budget impacts
  • Adjust allocations directly from workload dashboards without switching tools
  • Forget chasing timesheet emails. ClickUp automates all reminders and escalations
  • Approve entries quickly and focus on reconciling client invoices
AI-Driven Billing Accuracy

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Bottlenecks

No chasing, no errors, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking workflows.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set a deadline once. Brain handles reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Which projects are over budget?”

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Billing Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of billable hours and workload status are ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Billable Work Automatically

Discussions and meetings get logged and linked to the right projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Billing Workflows Run Themselves

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with no manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Billing Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or abnormal entries early to protect your revenue and client trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time and Materials Billing Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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