Without a dedicated time tracking tool, thumbnail designers face unique hurdles:
Automated reminders prompt you to log time right after creative sessions, capturing every effort.
Lock approved entries with audit trails, so billing is transparent and trustworthy.
Visual workload insights reveal when your schedule needs balancing to avoid burnout.
Export detailed time records per thumbnail and project to justify timelines and costs.
Tag your hours by asset type or iteration to analyze where your effort goes.
ClickUp automates follow-ups and reporting, letting you focus on creating.
Once deadlines are set, Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are distributed across projects.
Receive automatic progress and time summaries generated by Brain.
Brain logs meetings, feedback sessions, and design discussions without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and compiles reports on autopilot.
Brain detects missing or irregular time entries early to keep projects on track.