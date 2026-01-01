Tracking time manually during thesis writing can derail your focus and progress. Without a dedicated system, you face:
ClickUp automations remind you to log time so every writing session counts toward progress.
With approvals and locked entries, your tracked hours are reliable for progress reviews and advisor reporting.
Visualize workload and writing hours to adjust your schedule and sustain momentum.
Export detailed, tamper-proof reports showing your writing and research dedication.
Tag and review hours by chapter, research, editing, or meetings for targeted improvements.
Automated summaries and alerts let you track effortlessly and prioritize your thesis work.
Writers and advisors who need clear, accurate time insights
Set your deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders for timely entries.
Ask Brain questions like “How much time was spent on chapter two?” and get immediate insights.
Brain prepares AI-generated reports on time spent and workload before advisor check-ins.
Brain logs writing, research, meetings, and revisions linked to your thesis tasks effortlessly.
Brain triggers notifications for overtime, missed logs, and generates progress reports without manual effort.
Brain flags missing entries and irregular patterns early to keep your thesis timeline intact.