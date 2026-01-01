Time Tracking Software Tailored for Therapists

Simplify Your Therapy Practice Time Management

Effortlessly track client sessions, manage approvals, and analyze your practice's time with ClickUp Brain's intelligent automation.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Common Challenges

Why Therapists Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking clinical hours without dedicated tools leads to inefficiencies and errors. Here's what therapists often face without tailored time tracking:

  • Session logs submitted late or incomplete — billing and insurance claims delay
  • Manual entries increase mistakes — lost billable time and inaccurate records
  • No clear view of workload balance — risk of overbooking or burnout
  • Compliance with healthcare regulations becomes risky — missing audit trails
  • Therapists spend excessive time on admin — less time for client care
  • Time data disconnected from client notes and treatment plans — fragmented records
  • Difficulty verifying freelance or contract hours — payment disputes arise
  • Practice managers lack accurate labor cost insights — budgeting based on estimates
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Therapists’ Needs

Outdated methods cause confusion, delays, and increased administrative burdens.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Limited visibility into session submissions until billing is due
  • Approval processes handled by email without audit history
  • Time tracking separate from client records and treatment plans
  • Workload managed by guesswork or manual calendars
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Therapists

  • Centralized session tracking with automatic locking and approvals
  • Real-time monitoring of logged hours and session statuses
  • Built-in audit trail for every approval and edit
  • Seamless integration between time logs and client records
  • Visual workload tools prevent overbooking and burnout
  • Export-ready compliance documentation at your fingertips
Therapist Benefits

Unlock New Possibilities with Dedicated Time Tracking for Therapists

Generic tools limit your practice’s growth and efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Session Log Before Billing Cycles

ClickUp automations send reminders so every therapy hour is accounted for before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Session Data to Billing

Approvals and audit trails ensure your billing data matches actual client care.

ClickUp Views

Spot Therapist Overload Before It Leads to Burnout

Workload views highlight session loads so you can adjust schedules proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Meet Compliance Standards with Complete Export-Ready Records

Every time entry, edit, and approval is securely logged for audits and insurance purposes.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Accurate Labor Cost Reporting to Practice Managers

Tag hours by client or program and generate detailed reports instantly.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts mean time tracking runs smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Therapy Hours Accurately Without Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s Designed For

Which Therapists Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Practitioners who require precise session data and streamlined billing

If You’re a Solo Therapist or Private Practitioner

  • Stop chasing session logs. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Gain instant visibility into missed or incomplete entries
  • Approve and lock time records in one step. Prevent post-submission changes
  • Enter billing cycles confident in your verified data

If You’re a Clinic or Group Practice Manager

  • Monitor therapist workloads to prevent burnout and maintain client care quality
  • Adjust schedules proactively from a unified workload dashboard
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve team hours quickly, freeing time for leadership tasks
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing, no guesswork, no delays. Brain automates your entire workflow.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Session Logs

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted hours or where time was spent and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain provides automatic summaries of tracked time, workload distribution, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Client Interaction Automatically

Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to therapy tasks without extra work.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Running Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Your Practice

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing billing and compliance problems.

Therapist FAQs

Common Questions About Therapy Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT