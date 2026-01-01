Tracking clinical hours without dedicated tools leads to inefficiencies and errors. Here's what therapists often face without tailored time tracking:
ClickUp automations send reminders so every therapy hour is accounted for before invoicing.
Approvals and audit trails ensure your billing data matches actual client care.
Workload views highlight session loads so you can adjust schedules proactively.
Every time entry, edit, and approval is securely logged for audits and insurance purposes.
Tag hours by client or program and generate detailed reports instantly.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts mean time tracking runs smoothly in the background.
Practitioners who require precise session data and streamlined billing
No chasing, no guesswork, no delays. Brain automates your entire workflow.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted hours or where time was spent and get immediate answers.
Brain provides automatic summaries of tracked time, workload distribution, and progress.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to therapy tasks without extra work.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports effortlessly.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing billing and compliance problems.