Without a dedicated time tracking system, managing coaching sessions becomes chaotic. Here’s what test prep coaches face without effective software:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no coaching hour goes unrecorded.
Approvals and locked timesheets guarantee accurate billing and auditing.
Workload views highlight overbooked coaches so you can redistribute sessions proactively.
All entries and edits are logged and ready for compliance reviews.
Tag hours by student, subject, or prep program for detailed reporting.
Automated reminders and summaries let you focus on coaching, not paperwork.
Coaches and teams needing precise, easy-to-access time data to optimize prep success
No manual follow-ups, instant insights, and effortless reporting — all powered by Brain.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Which sessions are missing logs?” or “How is coaching time distributed?” Brain responds immediately.
Automatic summaries of coaching hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, prep work, and student interactions are logged and linked to the right tasks.
Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your records accurate.