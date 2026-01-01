Time Tracking Software for Temp Agencies

Tailored Time Tracking Solutions for Temp Agencies

Monitor temporary staff hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Temp Agencies Require Specialized Time Tracking Software

Handling workforce hours without centralized tools is chaotic and error-prone. Here’s what temp agencies face without dedicated time tracking:

  • Timesheets come in late or missing—causing payroll delays and client dissatisfaction
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor costs—impacting profit margins
  • Lack of visibility on temp workloads—risking overstaffing or burnout
  • Compliance risks escalate—with incomplete audit trails
  • Managers waste hours chasing submissions—distracting from core operations
  • Disjointed data across platforms—hindering actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours is difficult—leading to billing conflicts
  • Reporting on labor expenses is unreliable—complicating budgeting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Where Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Temp Agencies

Fragmented processes and lack of transparency slow temp agency workflows.

Conventional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time insight into submissions until issues arise
  • Approvals managed through fragmented communication channels
  • Time data disconnected from assignments and projects
  • Capacity estimated without data-driven insights
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized submission and locking of timesheets in one platform
  • Live visibility into temporary workforce hours
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Seamless integration of time, tasks, and assignments
  • Workload dashboards showing capacity vs actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records available instantly
Key Benefits

Unlock Operational Efficiency with Advanced Time Tracking for Temp Agencies

Outdated processes and delayed insights limit temp agency growth and accuracy.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Timesheet Submission Every Payroll Cycle

ClickUp automations send timely reminders, so no timesheet is missed before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Payroll Seamlessly

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready data with every submission.

ClickUp Views

Detect Temp Staff Burnout Before It Impacts Retention

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances early, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Exportable Records

All time entries and edits are logged and easily exported to meet compliance demands.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs Precisely by Client and Project

Tag hours by assignment or client, producing detailed cost reports effortlessly.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Tracking

Automated reminders, notifications, and summaries let tracking run smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Temp Worker Hours Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Temp Agency Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise time tracking for temporary staff management

If You're a Temp Agency Coordinator

  • Stop chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn't submitted without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock instantly to maintain accuracy
  • Confidently run payroll with clean, verified data every time

If You're a Temp Supervisor

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent overwork and turnover
  • Reallocate tasks directly via the Workload view, no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on operations
AI-Powered Automation

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort or Errors

ClickUp Brain and Brain Max handle reminders, reporting, and anomaly detection so you don’t have to.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set deadline once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and progress generate before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions are recorded and linked to the right tasks without manual entry.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without human input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Affect Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent costly mistakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Temp Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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