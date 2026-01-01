Tracking clinical and administrative time without a unified system creates costly inefficiencies in telehealth:
Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every clinician’s hours are submitted on time.
Approvals and audit trails lock time entries, providing confidence in billing accuracy.
Workload views reveal capacity versus logged hours, enabling proactive adjustments.
Every time entry and approval is logged and easily exportable for regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by service line or department to generate detailed, actionable reports.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so your team can focus on patient care.
Teams where precision and efficiency in time data drive care quality and operational success
No more chasing or manual audits. Brain automates your entire time tracking process.
Set deadlines once and Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automatic reports on time, workload, and progress for you.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without effort.
Brain spots missing data and anomalies early, protecting payroll accuracy.