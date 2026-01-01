Time Tracking Software for Telehealth Companies

Time Tracking Designed to Power Telehealth Teams

Accurately capture provider hours, streamline approval workflows, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Telehealth Organizations Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Tracking clinical and administrative time without a unified system creates costly inefficiencies in telehealth:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions delay provider compensation cycles
  • Manual entry errors inflate billing discrepancies and compliance risks
  • Hidden workload imbalances contribute to clinician burnout and turnover
  • Insufficient audit trails jeopardize regulatory compliance
  • Managers overwhelmed with follow-ups lose focus on patient care
  • Fragmented data across platforms impedes actionable operational insights
  • Difficulty validating contractor hours leads to billing disputes
  • Limited visibility into labor costs hinders strategic budgeting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Fit Telehealth Needs

Outdated tools and siloed processes fail to support telehealth’s dynamic workflows.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets submitted via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual compilation
  • Lack of real-time visibility into provider time data
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries disconnected from patient cases and projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Incomplete compliance documentation hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized submission and locking of time entries within one platform
  • Live dashboards showing team hours and availability
  • Automated approvals with reminders and secure audit logs
  • Time linked directly to telehealth tasks and patient workflows
  • Visual workload management for informed staffing decisions
  • Easily exportable, compliance-ready records at any time
Telehealth Use Cases

Unlock How Superior Time Tracking Empowers Telehealth Teams

Rigid tools and delayed reporting slow down telehealth operations and care delivery.
ClickUp Automations

Guarantee Complete Timesheet Submission Before Payroll Runs

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every clinician’s hours are submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Hours Ready for Billing and Payroll

Approvals and audit trails lock time entries, providing confidence in billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Spot Provider Burnout Signals Early to Protect Your Workforce

Workload views reveal capacity versus logged hours, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and approval is logged and easily exportable for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance and Operations with Precise Labor Cost Breakdown

Tag hours by service line or department to generate detailed, actionable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Tracking and Follow-Ups

Automations handle reminders and reporting so your team can focus on patient care.

Start Tracking Provider Hours Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Telehealth Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams where precision and efficiency in time data drive care quality and operational success

If You're a Telehealth Operations Manager

  • Eliminate chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly identify missing or incomplete entries without manual searching
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock data to maintain integrity
  • Enter every payroll cycle with confidence in accurate, audited provider hours

If You're a Clinical Manager in Telehealth

  • Monitor your team's workload to prevent burnout before it affects care
  • Adjust assignments directly from workload views without additional tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. Let ClickUp handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your clinicians’ hours effortlessly and focus on patient outcomes
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No more chasing or manual audits. Brain automates your entire time tracking process.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once and Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Prepared Summaries

Brain generates automatic reports on time, workload, and progress for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Activities

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing data and anomalies early, protecting payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Telehealth Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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