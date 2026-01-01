Time Tracking Software Tailored for Team Leaders

Streamline Your Team’s Time with ClickUp

Effortlessly track team hours, approve timesheets, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage reminders and insights for you.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

The Unique Time Tracking Challenges Facing Team Leaders

Without a dedicated time tracking system, team leaders face constant obstacles:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt project timelines and payroll
  • Manual entries lead to costly inaccuracies and wasted hours
  • Overcapacity goes unnoticed until burnout causes turnover
  • Compliance risks rise without clear audit trails
  • Leaders spend more time chasing data than guiding their teams
  • Disconnected tools mean time data isn’t actionable within workflows
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes a headache causing billing disputes
  • Lack of reliable labor cost insights hinders informed decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Cut It for Team Leaders

Fragmented processes and limited visibility stall team productivity.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time insight into who’s submitted or pending
  • Approval chains managed through cumbersome emails
  • Time data isolated from tasks and project milestones
  • Capacity planning based on guesswork, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked in one platform
  • Instant overview of team time entries and status
  • Streamlined approvals with built-in reminders and detailed audit logs
  • Full integration of time, tasks, and projects for better insights
  • Workload views showing planned vs actual capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Empowering Team Leaders

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Team Leaders

Overcome delays, gain clarity, and keep your team balanced with smarter time tracking.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Is In Before Payroll Runs

Automated ClickUp reminders prevent last-minute surprises and keep payroll on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll Effortlessly

Approvals and audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Burnout Risks Early and Act Proactively

Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can redistribute tasks before it’s too late.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Confidence

Access export-ready records with full edit histories to meet labor law requirements.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Labor Costs by Project or Department

Tag hours precisely and generate detailed reports for budgeting and forecasting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with AI Automation

Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on leading.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most from Team Leader Time Tracking Solutions

Those managing teams where precise time tracking drives success and clarity.

If You Lead a Project Team

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated prompts ensure on-time submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s outstanding without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to maintain accuracy
  • Enter every project phase with verified, clean time data

If You Manage a Hybrid or Remote Team

  • Monitor workload and prevent burnout regardless of location
  • Adjust assignments dynamically via Workload view without offline hassle
  • Forget reminder emails. AI-powered follow-ups keep your team on track
  • Approve hours swiftly and move forward with your leadership priorities
ClickUp Brain in Action

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Team Leaders

No more manual follow-ups or data digging — Brain takes care of it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers with Natural Language Queries

Ask, “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are hours being spent?” and Brain responds promptly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews with Auto-Generated Summaries

Receive AI-created time, workload, and progress reports exactly when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work Hours

Meetings and discussions logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports with zero manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Protect Team Productivity

Brain spots missing or irregular time entries before they affect payroll and morale.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Team Leaders

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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