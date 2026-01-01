Without a dedicated time tracking system, Teaching Fellows face hurdles that impact their effectiveness and well-being:
Automated ClickUp reminders guarantee complete timesheet submissions ahead of payroll deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring accuracy and compliance.
Workload views provide real-time insights into teaching loads to prevent burnout.
Detailed logs and export-ready records support regulatory and institutional audits.
Tag hours by course or grant to generate precise labor cost reports.
Automated reminders and AI-generated summaries streamline tracking tasks.
Educators and administrators who prioritize accurate, actionable time data
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted their hours?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of teaching hours and workloads ahead of meetings.
Meetings and prep time are logged and assigned to the correct tasks without effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Early alerts for missing or irregular entries help maintain payroll accuracy.