Time Tracking Software for Teachers

Time Tracking Software Designed Specifically for Educators

Accurately log classroom hours, manage lesson planning time, and monitor extracurricular commitments—all while ClickUp Brain’s AI simplifies your administrative tasks.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Educators Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time without a tailored system can leave teachers overwhelmed. Without dedicated time tracking software, educators face:

  • Missed recording of instructional and prep hours — causing inaccurate workload reflection
  • Manual logs prone to errors — miscalculations affect planning and reporting
  • Difficulty balancing teaching and administrative duties — leading to burnout
  • Compliance risks with educational standards — no clear audit trail for required documentation
  • Time wasted chasing down logs — reducing focus on student engagement
  • Disconnected data from lesson plans and student activities — hindering productivity analysis
  • Unverified time on extracurricular and after-school programs — complicating compensation
  • Limited insight into time allocation — making it hard to advocate for resources
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Teachers' Needs

Fragmented records and manual tracking slow down educators' workflows.

Traditional Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets managed manually
  • No real-time insight into logged hours
  • Approvals handled informally without documentation
  • Time tracking disconnected from lesson and curriculum management
  • Capacity and workload guessed rather than measured
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Live visibility into teaching and prep hours
  • Approvals with clear audit trails and automated reminders
  • Time linked directly to tasks, lessons, and projects
  • Workload views highlight balance and capacity in real time
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for audits and reporting
Educator Benefits

What Exceptional Time Tracking Empowers Teachers to Achieve

Outdated systems and delayed insights limit teaching effectiveness and work-life balance.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging Your Classroom Hours Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every teaching hour is accurately recorded before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Timesheets Ready for Administration Review

With ClickUp, approvals and locked entries ensure your time records are accurate and audit-ready.

ClickUp Views

Spot Early Signs of Overwork Before It Affects Your Teaching

ClickUp’s Workload views give real-time insight into your schedule, helping you maintain balance.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Evaluations with Complete, Export-Ready Records

All entries and edits are logged with exportable histories, making audits and reviews simple.

ClickUp Reports

Demonstrate Exactly How Your Time Supports Student Success

Tag hours by lesson or program to produce detailed reports on your educational impact.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automate reminders and summaries so time logging becomes a background task, freeing your focus.

Begin Tracking Your Teaching Time Efficiently Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Teacher-Focused Time Tracking Solutions

Educators and administrators who depend on precise time records

If You're a Classroom Teacher

  • Stop chasing down your own timesheets. Automated reminders help you stay on top of submissions
  • Quickly see what hours you've logged without sifting through multiple records
  • Approve and lock your records easily. Ensure no changes after submission
  • Enter evaluations and payroll periods with confidence, knowing your data is accurate

If You're a School Administrator

  • Monitor teacher workloads to prevent burnout and maintain morale
  • Adjust schedules and redistribute tasks using real-time workload insights
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve teacher timesheets efficiently and keep focus on school operations
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing submissions, no manual reports—ClickUp Brain automates it all seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Status Updates on Time Logs

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Meetings Prepared with Summarized Data

Brain compiles automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress for your review.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Manage Itself

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your payroll integrity.

Common Questions

Teacher Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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