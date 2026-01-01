Without a dedicated system, tracking time in tax law firms is error-prone and costly:
Automated reminders keep your team on schedule so no time slips through the cracks.
Approval workflows lock entries with audit trails, ensuring billing integrity.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity imbalances so you can reassign cases proactively.
Complete logs and edits are stored securely, ready for compliance reviews.
Tag time entries precisely to cases and generate insightful reports for partners.
Automation handles reminders and status updates, freeing attorneys to focus on law.
Lawyers and legal staff who value precise and efficient time management
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How are billable hours distributed?” and get instant answers.
AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload help prepare case reviews.
Meetings and consultations are logged and linked to the correct cases without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without intervention.
Early alerts for missing entries or unusual patterns help prevent revenue loss.