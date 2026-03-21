Without a centralized time tracking system, talent agencies face operational chaos:
Automated reminders from ClickUp keep submissions on schedule before payroll runs.
Approvals lock entries and maintain audit trails, guaranteeing accurate payroll processing.
Workload views highlight capacity vs. logged hours, enabling proactive workload balancing.
Export detailed, tamper-proof logs instantly for compliance and client transparency.
Tag hours by client or project to generate detailed labor cost reports.
Automations handle reminders, reporting, and alerts so your team stays focused on talent management.
Teams that depend on precise time data to manage talent and projects effectively
No chasing, no errors, no guesswork. Brain takes care of everything.
Set deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where was time spent?” and get answers immediately.
Receive automated summaries detailing time allocation, workload, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right talent projects seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates timely reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to avoid payroll and compliance problems.