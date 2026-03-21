Time Tracking Software for Talent Management

Dedicated Time Tracking Designed for Talent Management Agencies

Monitor agent hours, streamline approval workflows, analyze talent time allocation, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Talent Management Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a centralized time tracking system, talent agencies face operational chaos:

  • Timesheets often arrive late or go missing — delaying payroll and invoicing
  • Manual data entry leads to costly errors — miscalculations affect billing and budgets
  • No real-time insight into agent workloads — risking burnout and missed opportunities
  • Compliance and contract audits become difficult — increasing legal risks
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheet submissions — reducing client focus
  • Time data disconnected from talent projects — hindering performance analysis
  • Verifying freelancer and contractor hours is complex — causing payment disputes
  • Financial reporting lacks accuracy — decisions rely on guesswork instead of data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Talent Agencies

Outdated methods cause fragmented data and slow operations, putting your agency at a disadvantage.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual aggregation
  • Lack of visibility until payroll deadlines pass
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries disconnected from talent projects and bookings
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Incomplete compliance records, difficult to audit

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking in one platform
  • Live visibility into agent hours and project time
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and talent engagements
  • Workload dashboards showing real capacity vs assignments
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance and billing records
Empowering Talent Agencies

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Talent Management

Clunky tools and poor insights limit your agency’s growth and efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Agent’s Timesheet Is Submitted on Time

Automated reminders from ClickUp keep submissions on schedule before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Timesheets Every Cycle

Approvals lock entries and maintain audit trails, guaranteeing accurate payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Agent Overload Before It Leads to Turnover

Workload views highlight capacity vs. logged hours, enabling proactive workload balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Client Audits with Confidence and Complete Records

Export detailed, tamper-proof logs instantly for compliance and client transparency.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Talent Costs Precisely and Transparently

Tag hours by client or project to generate detailed labor cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders, reporting, and alerts so your team stays focused on talent management.

Start Tracking Talent Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Target Users

Who Benefits Most from Time Tracking Software in Talent Agencies?

Teams that depend on precise time data to manage talent and projects effectively

If You're an Agency Operations Manager

  • Eliminate endless timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing timesheets without manual follow-ups
  • Approve hours with confidence. Entries lock to prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, clean data ready for processing

If You're a Talent Manager

  • Monitor agent workloads to prevent burnout and maintain quality
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload dashboards without extra tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly so you can focus on talent growth
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no errors, no guesswork. Brain takes care of everything.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where was time spent?” and get answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automated summaries detailing time allocation, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right talent projects seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates timely reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to avoid payroll and compliance problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Time Tracking Questions Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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