Without a dedicated system, managing your agency’s time is a constant juggling act. Here’s what talent agents face without precise time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every client interaction is logged accurately before payroll.
Approvals lock entries instantly, guaranteeing error-free, audit-ready records.
Real-time workload views help balance assignments, preventing burnout.
Complete logs and export-ready compliance reports at your fingertips.
Tag hours precisely to maximize billing accuracy and agency profitability.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let time tracking run quietly in the background.
Teams that thrive on accurate, up-to-the-minute time insights
No more chasing or guesswork. Brain automates your tracking needs.
Set deadlines once—Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and progress ready whenever you need them.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports—no manual steps required.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact billing or payroll.