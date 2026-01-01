Tracking training hours and managing swim team schedules without centralized software leads to:
Automated reminders ensure every swim session is recorded before review.
Approval workflows lock entries, guaranteeing accurate and audit-ready data.
Visual workload insights help balance swimmer training loads effectively.
Complete logs and edit histories are export-ready anytime.
Tag time by swimmer groups or training phases for detailed reporting.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on coaching.
Programs that need precise, actionable time insights to optimize performance
Let Brain manage reminders, reports, and insights so you coach smarter.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which swimmers haven’t logged time?” or “How are training hours distributed?” and Brain replies immediately.
Receive automatic summaries covering time spent, workload balance, and progress.
Meetings, coaching notes, and drills are logged and linked to the right swimmers and sessions.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without extra effort.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns before they affect team performance.