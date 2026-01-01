Time Tracking Tailored for Support Teams

Dedicated Time Tracking Software for Support Teams

Accurately log support hours, streamline approvals, analyze team workload, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate follow-ups effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Support Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking cripples support teams’ efficiency and accuracy. Without a dedicated solution, support teams face:

  • Delayed or missing time entries — leading to inaccurate workload assessments
  • Error-prone manual logs — resulting in billing discrepancies and lost hours
  • No real-time visibility into agent availability — causing uneven workloads and burnout
  • Compliance risks with client SLAs — no precise audit trail for support hours
  • Managers wasting time chasing updates — diverting focus from team leadership
  • Disconnected time data from support tickets — no actionable insights on task effort
  • Difficulties verifying contractor hours — increasing disputes and overhead
  • Inability to report on support costs confidently — hindering resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Support Teams’ Needs

Fragmented processes and lack of integration hold support teams back from true productivity.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Manual spreadsheets or emails for time entry with tedious consolidation
  • Visibility only after submission deadlines pass
  • Approval workflows scattered and undocumented
  • Time data disconnected from support tickets and customer issues
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Support Teams

  • Integrated timesheets within the support platform, locked upon approval
  • Real-time dashboards for agent hours and ticket effort
  • Streamlined approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Time directly linked to tickets, customers, and projects
  • Workload views showing actual vs. planned capacity
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready compliance records at your fingertips
Support Team Advantages

Unlock Business-Critical Benefits with Support Team Time Tracking

Inadequate tools lead to lost time, frustration, and poor customer experiences. Dedicated time tracking empowers your team to excel.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Payroll Delays Caused by Missing Timesheets

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every support agent submits time before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Guarantee Verified and Locked Timesheets for Accurate Billing

Approvals and audit trails maintain integrity so invoices reflect true support hours.

ClickUp Views

Identify Agent Overload Before It Leads to Burnout

Real-time Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Export-Ready Time Records

All time entries and edits are logged with full traceability, ready whenever you need them.

ClickUp Reports

Demonstrate Support Effort by Ticket or Customer with Detailed Reports

Tag hours and generate insightful reports to show exactly where support resources are spent.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Support Staff Time Spent on Tracking Administration

ClickUp automates reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on customers.

Start Tracking Support Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Support Team Time Tracking Software

Support teams that prioritize accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction

If You're a Support Team Lead

  • Stop the endless chase for timesheets. Automated nudges ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly spot agents who haven’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve time entries instantly. Locked records prevent post-approval edits
  • Enter every client billing cycle with confidence in verified support hours

If You're a Customer Support Manager

  • Monitor team capacity and spot overload before it impacts service quality
  • Reassign tickets directly within the Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on delivering exceptional support
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Support Time Management

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Support Teams

Zero manual follow-ups, instant answers, and proactive oversight—all powered by AI.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries without your input.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain, “Which agents haven’t submitted time?” or “Where are hours being spent?” for immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Equipped with AI-Generated Summaries

ClickUp Brain creates automatic reports on time logged, workload balance, and ticket progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and customer interactions are logged and matched to tickets seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Support Workflows Run Themselves

Brain flags unusual patterns, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Issues Before They Affect Service

Brain detects missing entries and irregularities early to keep your payroll and service smooth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Support Team Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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