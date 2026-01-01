Without a dedicated system, managing subcontractor hours on site is prone to error and inefficiency. Common pitfalls include:
Automated reminders prompt crews to submit their timesheets promptly, eliminating last-minute gaps.
Approval workflows lock entries, creating trustworthy data for accurate invoicing and payroll.
Monitor workload in real time to balance assignments and avoid costly delays or turnover.
Maintain detailed logs of time entries and approvals, ready for regulatory or client audits.
Tag hours by task or subcontractor role to generate insightful cost reports.
Automations handle reminders and status updates, freeing supervisors to focus on site management.
Teams where precise, timely labor data drives project success and compliance
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports—let Brain take care of it all.
Set once, Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries proactively.
Ask Brain “Who’s missing hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” for instant answers.
Brain generates summaries of labor hours, workload, and progress automatically.
Meetings and informal discussions get tracked and assigned to the correct tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and prepares reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to safeguard payroll accuracy.