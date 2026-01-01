Time Tracking Software for Subcontractors on Site

Streamline Time Tracking Tailored for Subcontractors

Accurately capture hours on site, simplify approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly for subcontractor teams.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Subcontractors on Site Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated system, managing subcontractor hours on site is prone to error and inefficiency. Common pitfalls include:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt project billing and payroll
  • Manual logs cause inaccuracies leading to disputes and lost revenue
  • Limited visibility on labor capacity results in overwork or idle time
  • Lack of compliance documentation increases legal and audit risks
  • Foremen spend excessive time chasing entries instead of managing crews
  • Disjointed data between tools hampers project oversight and cost tracking
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours fuels billing disagreements
  • Inadequate labor cost reporting impedes informed project decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Leave Subcontractors Behind

Fragmented processes and manual work slow down site operations and cloud accuracy.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • Visibility into hours only after submission delays
  • Approval chains handled informally without records
  • Time data disconnected from project tasks and schedules
  • Capacity management based on rough estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Subcontractors

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked and tracked in one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of crew hours on site
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time with tasks, projects, and budgets
  • Workload insights reveal actual capacity versus planned
  • Comprehensive, export-ready records for compliance and billing
Subcontractor Benefits

How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Subcontractor Teams

Traditional tracking limits your team’s efficiency and financial control.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every On-Site Hour Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders prompt crews to submit their timesheets promptly, eliminating last-minute gaps.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Billing

Approval workflows lock entries, creating trustworthy data for accurate invoicing and payroll.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workforce Strain Before It Affects Project Delivery

Monitor workload in real time to balance assignments and avoid costly delays or turnover.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Audit Trails for Compliance Checks

Maintain detailed logs of time entries and approvals, ready for regulatory or client audits.

ClickUp Reports

Account Precisely for Labor Costs by Project or Trade

Tag hours by task or subcontractor role to generate insightful cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders and status updates, freeing supervisors to focus on site management.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Subcontractor Teams Gain the Most from Site-Specific Time Tracking

Teams where precise, timely labor data drives project success and compliance

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Stop chasing after crew timesheets. Automated reminders ensure no hour goes unlogged
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete submissions without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single click, creating reliable billing records
  • Enter every payroll cycle confident that data is clean and verified

If You're a Project Manager

  • Track who’s nearing capacity to prevent overloading and schedule delays
  • Adjust assignments on the fly using workload insights, no offline tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Automated follow-ups keep crews on track
  • Approve your subcontractors’ hours in seconds and focus on project delivery
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports—let Brain take care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set once, Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries proactively.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Quick Insights Without Searching

Ask Brain “Who’s missing hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” for instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews Instantly

Brain generates summaries of labor hours, workload, and progress automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work That Often Goes Unlogged

Meetings and informal discussions get tracked and assigned to the correct tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Management

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and prepares reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to safeguard payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Subcontractors

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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