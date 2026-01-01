Time Tracking Software for Students

Time Tracking Designed to Fit Your Student Life

Easily log study hours, track assignments, and manage your academic schedule with ClickUp Brain’s AI automating reminders and insights.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Students Benefit from Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Keeping track of study time without dedicated software is like trying to ace exams with no notes. Students face these obstacles without proper time tracking:

  • Study sessions go untracked or forgotten — leading to poor time management
  • Manual logs are prone to errors — misjudging time spent on tasks
  • No clear view of workload balance — risking burnout or missed deadlines
  • Lack of accountability and motivation — making procrastination easier
  • Juggling multiple courses without an overview — causing chaos and stress
  • Difficulty linking time spent to academic goals — hindering progress evaluation
  • Last-minute cramming without proper pacing — reducing effectiveness
  • No actionable reports to improve study habits — limiting personal growth
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Work for Students

Disconnected tools and manual tracking slow your study progress.

Old-School Methods

  • Relying on memory or handwritten notes to estimate study time
  • Disorganized tracking across notebooks or apps
  • No clear deadlines or reminders for study sessions
  • Difficulty linking time to specific subjects or projects
  • Over or underestimating workload with no data-driven insights
  • No automated summaries or progress reviews

ClickUp Time Tracking for Students

  • Centralized time logging accessible on any device
  • Automated reminders and deadlines to keep you on track
  • AI-powered summaries and visual workload balance
  • Connects study time directly to assignments and goals
  • Real-time insights to optimize your schedule
  • Personalized suggestions powered by ClickUp Brain and Brain Max
Student Advantages

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Students

Overcome common study struggles with smarter time management.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Study Session Again

ClickUp Brain sends timely reminders so every study block is planned and completed.

ClickUp Timesheet

Turn Your Study Logs Into Verified Progress

Lock your tracked time with approvals and audit trails to monitor your commitment.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overload Before Burnout Sets In

Visualize your workload to balance study, rest, and activities proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Exams with Data-Backed Insights

Generate detailed reports on where your time goes to fine-tune your study plan.

ClickUp Reports

Connect Study Time to Academic Goals

Tag hours by subject or project to see exactly how your efforts align with outcomes.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time Tracking and More Time Learning

Let ClickUp automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on what matters.

Start Tracking Study Time Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains Most from Student Time Tracking Software?

Students and study groups aiming for efficient time management and academic success.

If You're a Solo Student

  • Stop guessing how long tasks take. Automated timers and manual entries keep precise records
  • Get reminders before and after study sessions so nothing slips through
  • Review your study trends. AI summaries show where to improve
  • Walk into exams with clear data on your preparation

If You're in a Study Group

  • Monitor group members’ time contributions to keep everyone accountable
  • Balance workloads by reallocating tasks based on tracked hours
  • Skip reminder overload. Brain automates follow-ups for late entries
  • Approve group timesheets quickly to maintain momentum
AI-Powered Features for Students

Imagine Time Tracking Without Any Manual Hassle

Let ClickUp Brain and Brain Max handle your time management effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Study Logs

Set study schedule once, Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing time entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Your Study Patterns

Ask Brain questions like “How much time did I spend on math last week?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Study Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of your study sessions and progress reports.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Study Activities Automatically

Meetings, group discussions, and solo study are logged and linked to projects without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Study Workflow Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers reminders, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Study Roadblocks Early

Brain identifies missing entries or unusual study patterns before they affect your performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Student Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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