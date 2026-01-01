Keeping track of study time without dedicated software is like trying to ace exams with no notes. Students face these obstacles without proper time tracking:

Study sessions go untracked or forgotten — leading to poor time management

— leading to poor time management Manual logs are prone to errors — misjudging time spent on tasks

— misjudging time spent on tasks No clear view of workload balance — risking burnout or missed deadlines

— risking burnout or missed deadlines Lack of accountability and motivation — making procrastination easier

— making procrastination easier Juggling multiple courses without an overview — causing chaos and stress

— causing chaos and stress Difficulty linking time spent to academic goals — hindering progress evaluation

— hindering progress evaluation Last-minute cramming without proper pacing — reducing effectiveness

— reducing effectiveness No actionable reports to improve study habits — limiting personal growth