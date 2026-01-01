Relying on generic time tracking creates hidden risks and inefficiencies for structural engineers:
Automated reminders guarantee all time entries are submitted promptly before billing cycles.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring billing accuracy.
Workload views highlight engineers approaching capacity, enabling timely task redistribution.
Complete, export-ready logs safeguard your projects during compliance reviews.
Tag hours by project or structural component to generate precise cost reports.
Automated alerts and summaries let engineering teams focus on design, not data entry.
Teams focused on accuracy, compliance, and efficient project delivery
Eliminate manual tracking errors and administrative delays with AI-powered assistance.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic progress and workload summaries tailored to your projects.
Meetings and design discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time entries before they affect payroll or project costs.