Without a dedicated time tracking system, managing strata operations can become overwhelming. Strata managers face unique challenges such as:
Automated reminders prompt contractors and staff to submit timesheets before payroll processing.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee reliable data for invoicing and audits.
Workload views highlight when team members are at capacity, enabling proactive task redistribution.
Complete logs of time entries and approvals are exportable anytime for compliance reviews.
Tag hours to specific sites or maintenance projects to generate detailed cost reports.
Set up automatic reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on property management.
Teams that depend on precise time data for billing, compliance, and workload management
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Let Brain do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked hours, workload, and project progress ready when you are.
Meetings and site discussions are automatically logged and linked to relevant tasks.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or irregular entries before they affect billing or compliance.