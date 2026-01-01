Without a dedicated time tracking system, startups face costly inefficiencies and growing pains:
Automated reminders ensure all work hours are captured accurately before invoicing deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee payroll and billing accuracy every cycle.
Visual workload dashboards highlight capacity imbalances in real time.
Complete logs of time entries and approvals protect your startup during audits.
Tag hours by project or client to monitor costs and optimize budgets.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, letting your startup focus on innovation.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time go?” and get instant insights.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and project progress before meetings.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain flags anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports with no effort from you.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact your startup’s operations.