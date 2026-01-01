Handling workforce hours without a dedicated system is like filling positions blindfolded. Staffing agencies face these hurdles without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every consultant’s timesheet is submitted before payroll deadlines.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready accuracy every cycle.
Real-time workload views reveal staffing capacity imbalances so you can adjust proactively.
Every time entry and edit is logged and easily exportable for client and regulatory audits.
Tag hours by client, role, or project to generate detailed reports that inspire confidence.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting your team focus on placements, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing timesheets.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Brain compiles automatic reports on time, workloads, and progress ahead of reviews.
Meetings and discussions are captured and linked to relevant tasks without manual effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and generates reports without human input.
Brain detects missing or unusual logs early, helping you maintain accurate payroll data.