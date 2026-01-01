Time Tracking Tailored for Staffing Agencies

Precision Time Tracking Made for Staffing Pros

Monitor staff hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI keep your agency on track effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Staffing Agencies Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling workforce hours without a dedicated system is like filling positions blindfolded. Staffing agencies face these hurdles without tailored time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — causing payroll bottlenecks and payment delays
  • Error-prone manual logs — miscalculated hours impact client billing and margins
  • Lack of visibility into employee workload — risking burnout and retention issues
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — incomplete audit trails invite penalties
  • Managers overwhelmed by chasing timesheets — diverting focus from recruitment
  • Fragmented data across platforms — hindering actionable insights and reporting
  • Difficulty validating contractor hours — causing client disputes and revenue loss
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — undermining strategic staffing decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Staffing Agencies

Disconnected processes and manual steps slow down your agency’s efficiency.

Traditional Systems

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual compilation
  • Delayed visibility into submissions until payroll processing
  • Approval workflows managed through emails, lacking audit records
  • Time entries separated from assignments and client projects
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Real-time access to team hours and submission status
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Integrated time data connected to tasks and client projects
  • Workload dashboards displaying capacity against actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records at any moment
Agency Advantages

Unlock Powerful Benefits of Time Tracking for Staffing Agencies

Inflexible tools, delayed data, and siloed information can hold your staffing agency back.
ClickUp Automations

Never Run Payroll Without Complete Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure every consultant’s timesheet is submitted before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll Departments

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready accuracy every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Staff Before It Costs You Talent

Real-time workload views reveal staffing capacity imbalances so you can adjust proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and easily exportable for client and regulatory audits.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Clients Transparent Labor Cost Reporting

Tag hours by client, role, or project to generate detailed reports that inspire confidence.

ClickUp Reminders

Slash Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting your team focus on placements, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Staffing Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Teams needing precise, real-time labor data to enhance operations and client satisfaction.

For Agency Operations Managers

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated alerts keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify who’s outstanding without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries become unchangeable post-approval
  • Enter every payroll cycle with clean, verified data ready for processing

For Client Account Managers

  • Monitor consultant workloads to prevent burnout and maintain quality
  • Reallocate assignments directly from workload dashboards—no extra tools required
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp sends automated follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on client relationships
Powered by AI and ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no manual reports, no missed entries. ClickUp Brain automates it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing timesheets.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings with Prepared Summaries

Brain compiles automatic reports on time, workloads, and progress ahead of reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log Often-Missed Work

Meetings and discussions are captured and linked to relevant tasks without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and generates reports without human input.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain detects missing or unusual logs early, helping you maintain accurate payroll data.

Your Questions Answered

Staffing Agencies Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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